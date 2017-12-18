Contact Information: GCPS Human Resources (804) 556-5603

The Goochland County Public School Division does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, political affiliation, gender, age, marital status or disability, handicapping conditions, in its educational program or employment. No person shall be denied employment solely because of any impairment which is unrelated to the ability to engage in essential activities involved in the position or program for which application has been made.

2018 Job Fair

Saturday, February 24, 2018, 9AM-noon

Randolph Elementary School

To attend our job fair, please sign up in advance to join one of the best teams around, Team Goochland!

Current Openings

Start your application process today

We are looking for inspiring professionals to join us in our mission “to maximize the potential of every learner!” Moving in alignment with our division strategic plan, we are striving to make Goochland an extraordinary place to live and work. We are committed to investing in our employees, ensuring they have the resources and support necessary to experience maximum engagement in their work.

We want our students and staff to be known for who they are, not just for what they have accomplished. The members of our organization strive to be role models in order to cultivate in our students the desire to have a positive impact on others. Would you like to join our team?

Check this page for positions available in our school division. All positions will be posted on this page, from instructional positions, administrative positions, to classified (non-certified) positions.

Goochland County Public Schools offers a competitive salary and benefits package. See our 2017-2018 salary scales here

You can apply directly below to open positions, or create an open application with your background and credentials that will be held in our system for one year. Paper application materials sent to the Human Resources office by or for applicants will be destroyed.

Click here to view the Job Postings.

If you have any questions or concerns about the application process or the positions advertised, you may contact our HR department: Mrs. Demetra Harris, (804) 556-5603, e-mail.